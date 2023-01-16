Joint action plan to be drafted to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad, says Kerala Forests Minister

January 16, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that the government is seriously considering drafting a joint action plan to mitigate the human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad district after discussing the issue with neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Addressing an all-party meeting here on Monday to discuss the recent spurt in human-wildlife conflicts and the compensation for victims, Mr. Saseendran said as the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary was contiguous to the tiger reserves of Nagarhole and Bandipur of Karnataka and Mudumalai of Tamil Nadu, the movement of animals across the States was common.

“Coordination between officials of the three states is the need of the hour to prevent the entry of wildlife to human habitats and to conduct a census of higher mammals like tiger and elephants as the entire area is spread over 12,000 sq.km,” said the Minister, adding that measures would be adopted to root out the Senna spectabilis plant species. The rampant growth of the invasive species has been posing a serious threat to the wildlife habitat for the past decade.

A sum of ₹ 46 crore has been allocated for the purpose and the work will begin in a fortnight. There was plan to regenerate natural forests where mono-crops such as teak and eucalyptus were planted in the forest area to ensure fodder to wildlife, he said.

A comprehensive master plan to mitigate man-animal conflict in the district was being drawn up and the final draft would be completed by the month-end, said Mr. Saseendran. A meeting of people’s representatives and political parties would be convened prior to finalising the draft, he added.

The rapid response team of the Forest department would be strengthened and more permanent staff would be appointed in the team. Measures would be expedited to disburse compensation in wildlife attacks and crop raids, the Minister added.