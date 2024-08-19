ADVERTISEMENT

Joining schedule for engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses published

Updated - August 19, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the joining schedule for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

While students who have secured allotments to the BArch course must take admissions on days between August 21 and 24 at 3 p.m., BPharm students must secure their admissions between August 21 and 27 at 3 p.m.

BTech students must appear for the admission process on dates allotted for the respective course, as per the joining schedule that has been published on the portal www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

