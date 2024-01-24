Johny Nelloor eyes comeback to active politics through KC(M)

January 24, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

After staying in political hibernation for several months now, veteran Kerala Congress leader Johny Nelloor is eying a comeback to active politics by joining the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)].

The leader hinted at his desire to join the party during an interaction with the media here on Tuesday. Mr. Nelloor, who once served as the chairman of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction, quit the party to join the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph just ahead of the previous Assembly elections. However, in April last year he established his own political party called the National Progressive Party, but since had gone into political hibernation.

KC(M) sources too have confirmed that discussions are under way to accommodate Mr. Nelloor in the party. “He has already expressed his desire to return to the KC(M). While the party leadership has no objection to accommodating him, discussions are still on regarding the position that should be allocated to a senior leader like him,” said a KC(M) leader.

Earlier last month, Mr. Nelloor had attended a meeting over breakfast organised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Ernakulam as part of the Navakerala Sadas.

