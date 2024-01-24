GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Johny Nelloor eyes comeback to active politics through KC(M)

KC(M) sources say discussions are on regarding the position that should be allocated to a senior leader like him

January 24, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

After staying in political hibernation for several months now, veteran Kerala Congress leader Johny Nelloor is eying a comeback to active politics by joining the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)].

The leader hinted at his desire to join the party during an interaction with the media here on Tuesday. Mr. Nelloor, who once served as the chairman of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction, quit the party to join the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph just ahead of the previous Assembly elections. However, in April last year he established his own political party called the National Progressive Party, but since had gone into political hibernation.

KC(M) sources too have confirmed that discussions are under way to accommodate Mr. Nelloor in the party. “He has already expressed his desire to return to the KC(M). While the party leadership has no objection to accommodating him, discussions are still on regarding the position that should be allocated to a senior leader like him,” said a KC(M) leader.

Earlier last month, Mr. Nelloor had attended a meeting over breakfast organised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Ernakulam as part of the Navakerala Sadas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.