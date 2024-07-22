ADVERTISEMENT

John V. Samuel assumes charge as Kottayam District Collector

Published - July 22, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

John V. Samuel took charge as the 49th District Collector of Kottayam on Monday. At a brief function held here in the morning, he assumed the charge from the Additional District Magistrate Beena P. Anand.

Mr. Samuel, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was appointed District Collector of Kottayam while serving as the Director of the Backward Development Department. A member of the 2015 batch of IAS, he previously served as District Collector of Alappuzha, Director of the Ground Water Department, Deputy Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department, District Development Commissioner in Kannur, and Legal Metrology Controller.

Addressing the media, Mr. Samuel emphasized his commitment to implementing welfare schemes for the elderly who are isolated at home. He noted that a significant number of elderly individuals live alone in Central Travancore, particularly in Kottayam district, as their children and relatives work abroad. The offficial also outlined plans to collaborate with voluntary organizations to provide recreational activities and self-care options for these individuals.

Additionally, Mr. Samuel highlighted his intention to focus on Kottayam’s tourism development projects and initiatives aimed at steering the youth away from negative habits.

