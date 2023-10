October 19, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

John V. Samuel assumed office as District Collector of Alappuzha on Thursday.

A 2015 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, Mr. Samuel is the 57th Collector of the district. The Collector said that he would expedite work on development projects implemented by the government in the district.

Before taking charge in Alappuzha, Mr. Samuel was the director of the Groundwater department. He hails from Thiruvananthapuram.