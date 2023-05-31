‘John’, film on John Abraham, released

May 31, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘John’, a movie commemorating legendary Malayalam filmmaker John Abraham, was released on Wednesday on the occasion of his 36th death anniversary.

The film directed by Premchand, written by Deedi Damodaran, and produced by Muktha Deedi Chand, is an attempt to recall the last three days of the film maker’s life, during which he kept singing, before he tripped from an unfinished building.

The film probes into John’s life through kindled memoirs of his comrades working both on and behind the screen such as Ramachandran Mokeri, Harinarayanan, Madhu Master, A. Nandhakumar, his sister Shantha, Shobheendran master, Chelavoor Venu, Jeevan Thomas, Shuhaib, Deepak Narayanan, Arun Punalur, Rajagopal, Prakash Bare, and several others.

Drawing inspiration from John’s ‘social funding’ innovation, the film has been made through ‘creative participatory funding’ and several known people such as K. Ramachandra Babu, M.J. Radhakrishnan, Fousiya Fathima, Prathap Joseph, Rahul Accot, Appu Bhattathiri, Sreevatsan J. Menon, and Dundhu Ranjeev have contributed to it in different ways.

