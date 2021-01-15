Jobs for educated unemployed

Existing schemes inadequate, says Isaac

Taking a serious note on the high level of unemployment in the State, the Budget seeks to create job opportunities, especially for women, through a slew of measures, including sops for companies.

Pointing out that the unemployment of the educated was the biggest developmental challenge faced by the State, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the existing employment schemes were inadequate to resolve the crisis.

To ensure financial independence of women, the Budget proposes a scheme to provide employment to at least 20 lakh women, including those who have taken career breaks, awaiting offers through the employment exchange and those who have gone outside the labour force due to various reasons, within five years. They will be registered for the scheme from February through a digital platform.

Aspiring to make the most of the ‘work from home’ arrangement that has found numerous takers during the post-pandemic period, the government will assist local bodies in converting buildings having areas not less than 5,000 sq.ft. at the block or municipal levels into work stations. An amount of ₹20 crore has been earmarked for the scheme that could enable many to work near their homes.

Companies will also be encouraged to recruit employees for centralised or decentralised jobs. Besides providing the details of professionals and trained persons on a digital platform, the government will extend assistance to companies that select such job seekers.

Work station facility will be provided to them on concessional rent if required and the employer’s contribution of the provident fund (PF) will be remitted by the government. The government will shoulder the insurance premium for termination benefit payable on retirement if PF is not preferred. Over-the-counter loans will also be provided by the Kerala Bank and other State-run financial institutions for purchasing computer and other peripherals for the jobs.