Job vacancies at NITC

Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has invited applications from eligible persons for faculty positions, junior research fellow, research associate, research assistant, website developer, database administrator and project assistant on ad hoc or contract basis at various departments. Details on the mode of selection, qualifications, salary, can be obtained from the “Job Opportunities” link of NIT Calicut website (https://www.nitc.ac.in/).