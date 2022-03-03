Job vacancies at NITC
Kozhikode
The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has invited applications from eligible persons for faculty positions, junior research fellow, research associate, research assistant, website developer, database administrator and project assistant on ad hoc or contract basis at various departments. Details on the mode of selection, qualifications, salary, can be obtained from the “Job Opportunities” link of NIT Calicut website (https://www.nitc.ac.in/).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.