Job seekers warned of fake recruiting agencies

State Youth Commission Chairperson Chintha Jerome has said that fake recruiting agencies are active in the State, and the youth should be vigilant. She was speaking at the district-level adalat of the commission at the collectorate on Monday.

The commission has received around 30 complaints from job seekers against fraudulent agencies. Most candidates have got back their money following the intervention of the commission, Ms. Jerome said.

Of the 20 complaints, 11 were settled at the adalat. The remaining nine complaints will be reconsidered at the next adalat.

The commission sought a report from the Department of Public Instruction on a complaint that Malayalam was not being taught in 89 schools in the district.

In another case, a private hospital management told the commission that it was willing to compensate two nursing staffers who were dismissed in connection with a strike. The commission had voluntarily filed a case on the strike.