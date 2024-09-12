GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Job scam: Thalassery police arrest two

Published - September 12, 2024 11:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two more persons in connection with a multi-crore scam that defrauded several aspirants across Kerala who were promised jobs in the Railways. Sharath S. Sivan from Punalur in Kollam and Geeta Rani from Thiruvananthapuram, the second and third accused respectively, were taken into custody by the Thalassery police.

Both were charged with deceiving aspirants by promising them positions such as clerk, train manager, and station manager. According to the police, Rani is a repeat offender, facing charges in seven similar fraud cases.

The arrests were made following a complaint by A.K. Sreekumar, a resident of Koyod, who, along with his brother-in-law Arun from Payam in Iritty, was allegedly swindled of ₹36 lakh. They were lured with fraudulent job offers and fake appointment letters, instructing them to join positions in Bengaluru. However, upon arrival in Bengaluru, they realised that the offers were bogus.

K. Sasi, former block panchayat member of Chokli Nidumbram and the first accused in the case, was earlier arrested and remains in remand. The investigation is led by ASP K.S. Shahanshah.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / fraud / crime, law and justice / indian railways

