Job-oriented training programme for youth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 July 2020 23:38 IST

Launched by Kudumbashree

The Kudumbashree State Mission is launching an employment-oriented training programme for helping educated youth find the jobs of their choice.

Christened ‘Connect to Work,’ the programme is open to graduates, postgraduates, polytechnic diploma holders and ITI certificate holders below 35 years of age. A member of the applicant's family should be a Kudumbashree member. Modelled on the lines of a finishing school, ‘Connect to Work’ is meant to assist educated youth who face difficulties in finding employment due to a variety of reasons such lack of soft skills. In all, 5,000 youth will be identified and equipped with the skills required to land jobs, the Executive Director, Kudumbashree said.

