Kerala

Job-oriented training programme for youth

Launched by Kudumbashree

The Kudumbashree State Mission is launching an employment-oriented training programme for helping educated youth find the jobs of their choice.

Christened ‘Connect to Work,’ the programme is open to graduates, postgraduates, polytechnic diploma holders and ITI certificate holders below 35 years of age. A member of the applicant's family should be a Kudumbashree member. Modelled on the lines of a finishing school, ‘Connect to Work’ is meant to assist educated youth who face difficulties in finding employment due to a variety of reasons such lack of soft skills. In all, 5,000 youth will be identified and equipped with the skills required to land jobs, the Executive Director, Kudumbashree said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 11:40:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/job-oriented-training-programme-for-youth/article32207295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY