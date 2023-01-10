ADVERTISEMENT

Job notifications: KTU V-C in-charge seeks explanation from Registrar

January 10, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor cancels appointment processes for administrative and IT support staff on contract basis

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Ciza Thomas has sought an explanation from Registrar A. Praveen for allegedly issuing notifications for contract jobs without her concurrence.

The action comes against the backdrop of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cancelling the appointment processes for administrative and IT support staff and directing the V-C in-charge to initiate an inquiry into the process.

Dr. Praveen is learnt to have defended his actions by claiming that he had adhered to the norms in issuing the notifications. The Syndicate had earlier stated that the notifications had been issued by the order of the former V-C M.S. Rajasree, whose appointment had been cancelled by the Supreme Court, paving the way for Dr. Thomas’s appointment to the top position.

From PRO too

The V-C in-charge also sought an explanation from the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) for issuing a press release in the name of the Syndicate that was purportedly critical of the Governor’s action. The statement, which was not authorised by the V-C who chairs the Syndicate, exposed the fault lines within the university administration.

The cancellation of the notifications and the move of the V-C in-charge to seek explanations are likely to figure in the Syndicate meeting set to be held on Wednesday.

