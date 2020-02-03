Kerala

Job frauds: women applicants cautioned

SWC holds adalat in Kottayam

Taking into consideration the rising number of overseas job fraud cases against women workers, the Kerala State Women’s Commission (SWC) here on Monday directed women who seek recruitment in foreign countries to confirm their visa status and employment conditions through the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs.

The direction was issued while considering a complaint lodged by a woman from Kottayam, who had escaped from the shackles of a sex racket in the Gulf. The woman had gone abroad to work as a tailor but was forced into prostitution and subjected to physical assault.

The complaint was one among the 77 cases take up for consideration during a mega-adalat organised by the Commission here on Monday.

Of these, seven petitions were disposed during the day while a petition was forwarded to the local police for report.

Fifteen cases will be taken up for consideration during the next sitting.

Meanwhile, the commission put as many as 54 petitions on hold in the absence of the parties concerned at the adalat.

Speaking during the adalat, Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine said steps would be initiated to check misbehaviour against women at workplace by their higher authority.

She also warned against the complainants and respondents abstaining from hearing after filing a petition with the Commission.

Commission members E.M .Radha, Shahida Kamal and M.S. Thara were also present.

