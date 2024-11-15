ADVERTISEMENT

Job fraud victim’s mother found dead in Kasaragod

Published - November 15, 2024 06:37 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman was found dead at her house at Pallathakku, near Badiyadka, on Friday (November 15) morning. The deceased was identified as Sarojini, the mother of an alleged job scam victim.

Though neighbours rushed her to hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. Her body has since been shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case of unnatural death. According to relatives, Sarojini was devastated after losing ₹12.7 lakh in an alleged job fraud in which her elder daughter was offered employment with the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute. To make the payment, Sarojini had reportedly sold her jewellery and taken loans.

A former DYFI leader who allegedly orchestrated the scam was arrested after Sarojini’s daughter filed a police complaint.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000 and DIrection Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH)- 1056

