 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job fraud victim’s mother found dead in Kasaragod

Published - November 15, 2024 06:37 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman was found dead at her house at Pallathakku, near Badiyadka, on Friday (November 15) morning. The deceased was identified as Sarojini, the mother of an alleged job scam victim.

Though neighbours rushed her to hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. Her body has since been shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case of unnatural death. According to relatives, Sarojini was devastated after losing ₹12.7 lakh in an alleged job fraud in which her elder daughter was offered employment with the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute. To make the payment, Sarojini had reportedly sold her jewellery and taken loans.

A former DYFI leader who allegedly orchestrated the scam was arrested after Sarojini’s daughter filed a police complaint.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000 and DIrection Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH)- 1056

Published - November 15, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Kasaragod / suicide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.