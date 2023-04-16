ADVERTISEMENT

Job fraud: one held

April 16, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Karamana police have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with a case of job fraud.

The accused, identified as Prasanth of Kandachiracheri, Kollam, was one of the accused in the case of swindling a Kollam resident of ₹19 lakh by promising a job in the Railways. The incident occurred in 2021. The accused and his accomplices forged documents and promising a job swindled him out of ₹19 lakh in total over a period. A police team led by Karamana circle inspector Sujith arrested the accused. Prasanth was produced in court and remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US