Job fraud: one held

April 16, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Karamana police have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with a case of job fraud.

The accused, identified as Prasanth of Kandachiracheri, Kollam, was one of the accused in the case of swindling a Kollam resident of ₹19 lakh by promising a job in the Railways. The incident occurred in 2021. The accused and his accomplices forged documents and promising a job swindled him out of ₹19 lakh in total over a period. A police team led by Karamana circle inspector Sujith arrested the accused. Prasanth was produced in court and remanded.