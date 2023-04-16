HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job fraud: one held

April 16, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Karamana police have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with a case of job fraud.

The accused, identified as Prasanth of Kandachiracheri, Kollam, was one of the accused in the case of swindling a Kollam resident of ₹19 lakh by promising a job in the Railways. The incident occurred in 2021. The accused and his accomplices forged documents and promising a job swindled him out of ₹19 lakh in total over a period. A police team led by Karamana circle inspector Sujith arrested the accused. Prasanth was produced in court and remanded.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.