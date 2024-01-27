GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Job fairs to be held for those who have cleared VHSE courses

January 27, 2024 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

The career guidance and counselling cell of the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) section of the General Education department in association with the State employment exchanges will organise job fairs at the district/regional level for students who have cleared the VHSE/National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) courses. The job fairs will help students identify employment opportunities as per their interests and select their career sectors, a statement on Thursday said. Public and private companies will take part. To register, students can contact the career guidance cell of the school where they studied. For details, visit www.vhseportal.kerala.gov.in.

