The Employability Centre attached to the District Employment Exchange here will organise a job fair at Government College, Chittur, on Saturday.

Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate the fair. District Employment Officer Rajendran P.K. said that there would be nearly 2,000 job vacancies in areas such as banking, IT, accounting, teaching, office administration, sales and marketing, hospitality, finance and insurance, driver, cook, security and painter.

He said people aged between 18 and 50 years and having qualifications from eighth standard to post-graduation can attend.

Those wishing to attend should reach Government College, Chittur, with their bio-data at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call: 0491- 2505435.

