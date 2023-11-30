ADVERTISEMENT

Job fair, seminar to be held as part of career fete in Thiruvananthapuram

November 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

NSS student volunteers of the Karthika Thirunnal Government Vocational & Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, prepare a model with eco brick (made out of plastic waste) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to be displayed at the State School Science Festival. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

A three-day vocational expo and career fete will be held at Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, from Friday as part of the State School Science Festival.

A career seminar will be organised as part of the fest at the school auditorium at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Career expert and leadership trainer S.K. Praveen will lead the seminar. General Education Principal Secretary Rani George will be the chief guest. She will also interact with students on the occasion.

A job fair will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Director of General Education Shanavas S. will inaugurate the fair, in which nearly 500 job aspirants who have cleared the vocational higher secondary course will participate. More than 30 companies have already registered for the fair. Registrations for companies looking for job seekers with vocational higher secondary education as basic qualification and diploma and degree as additional qualification will be open for them till 4 p.m. on Saturday. For enquiries and details, contact the career fest convener Syed Shiyas on 9809385113.

