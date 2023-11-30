HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job fair, seminar to be held as part of career fete in Thiruvananthapuram

November 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
NSS student volunteers of the Karthika Thirunnal Government Vocational & Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, prepare a model with eco brick (made out of plastic waste) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to be displayed at the State School Science Festival.

NSS student volunteers of the Karthika Thirunnal Government Vocational & Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, prepare a model with eco brick (made out of plastic waste) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to be displayed at the State School Science Festival. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

A three-day vocational expo and career fete will be held at Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, from Friday as part of the State School Science Festival.

A career seminar will be organised as part of the fest at the school auditorium at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Career expert and leadership trainer S.K. Praveen will lead the seminar. General Education Principal Secretary Rani George will be the chief guest. She will also interact with students on the occasion.

A job fair will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Director of General Education Shanavas S. will inaugurate the fair, in which nearly 500 job aspirants who have cleared the vocational higher secondary course will participate. More than 30 companies have already registered for the fair. Registrations for companies looking for job seekers with vocational higher secondary education as basic qualification and diploma and degree as additional qualification will be open for them till 4 p.m. on Saturday. For enquiries and details, contact the career fest convener Syed Shiyas on 9809385113.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.