ADVERTISEMENT

Job fair in Kozhikode on May 13, 14

May 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Around 65 companies have made 1,500 job opportunities; over 13,000 hopeful candidates already registered

The Hindu Bureau

Government Cyberpark and Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT ) in association with UL Cyberpark, HiLITE Business Park, Kinfra Business Park, and various IT companies in the Malabar region will organise a job fair at the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark on May 13 and 14.

Approximately 65 companies have made 1,500 job opportunities available. The response has been overwhelming, with over 13,000 hopeful candidates already registered, eager to embark on new career journeys, a press release said.

Interested candidates can register at https://reboot.cafit.org.in/registration. Spot registration has also been facilitated, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US