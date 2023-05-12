Job fair in Kozhikode on May 13, 14

May 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Government Cyberpark and Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT ) in association with UL Cyberpark, HiLITE Business Park, Kinfra Business Park, and various IT companies in the Malabar region will organise a job fair at the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark on May 13 and 14.

Approximately 65 companies have made 1,500 job opportunities available. The response has been overwhelming, with over 13,000 hopeful candidates already registered, eager to embark on new career journeys, a press release said.

Interested candidates can register at https://reboot.cafit.org.in/registration. Spot registration has also been facilitated, the release said.

