Job fair in Kollam on March 20

4,000 vacancies on offer, over 60 companies to take part

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate ‘Pratheeksha’, a job fair by the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), at Fatima Mata National College here on March 20.

The fair is being organised jointly by the district administration, district skill committee and the District Planning Office. More than 4,000 vacancies have been reported in the fair, which will be attended by over 60 companies.

Eligibility

Those who have completed engineering, IT, nursing, ITI, automobile, polytechnic, MBA, degree, PG, hotel management diploma, Plus Two, Class 10 and short-term vocational courses may take part. Interested persons may walk in with biodata at 9 a.m. on the day.

Candidates can also register on the State government’s job portal sumiskill.kase@gmail.com. For more details, contact: 73561 79314.