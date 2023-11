November 13, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

St. George’s College, Aruvithura, is organising a mega job fair on December 16, 2023. The event is being staged in association with the District Employment Exchange-Employability Centre and the MLA’s future stars projects. Around 40 companies are participating as recruiters for more than thousand vacancies. For more information, contact 9447028664.