Job fair held

July 11, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated ‘Aspire 2023’ job fair organised by Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala at the Kazhakuttam community skill park on Monday.

She said similar placement drives will be organised in each constituency across the State to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth. While 700 candidates participated in the job interview process, 200 of them received conditional offer letters.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, Chanthavila ward councillor M. Binu and ASAP Kerala chairman and managing director Usha Titus also participated.

