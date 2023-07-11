HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job fair held

July 11, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated ‘Aspire 2023’ job fair organised by Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala at the Kazhakuttam community skill park on Monday.

She said similar placement drives will be organised in each constituency across the State to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth. While 700 candidates participated in the job interview process, 200 of them received conditional offer letters.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, Chanthavila ward councillor M. Binu and ASAP Kerala chairman and managing director Usha Titus also participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.