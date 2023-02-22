Job fair for women in Kollam

February 22, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - KOLLAM

The Knowledge Economy Mission, in association with Kudumbashree, has come up with ‘Thozhil Arangathekku’, a project for educated women in search of employment. As part of the programme, a survey was conducted across the State recently and it was found that there are 53 lakh unemployed people in Kerala and 58% of them are women. In order to support them, a job fair will be conducted for women from Kollam district on February 23 at Don Bosco College, Kottiyam, from 8 a.m. “More than 50 employers will participate in the job fair. Final year college students, graduates and women who want to return to work after a career break can participate,” said the organisers here on Tuesday. The job fair will have opening for those who have completed ITI, diploma, degree, postgraduation in various professional courses. Women interested in participating in the job fair should register and apply online at the DWMS (Digital Work Force Management System), the Kerala Government’s job portal. DWMS App can be installed from Google Play Store while further information and assistance regarding the job fair will be available at all grama panchayat and Corporation and Kudumbashree offices. Candidates should reach the college at 8 a.m. with copies of their resume and the facility for spot registration will also be arranged at the venue.