Job fair draws crowds in Malappuram

District panchayat to make the expo an annual affair

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, addressing a session during a mega job fair organised by the Malappuram district panchayat at Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

District panchayat to make the expo an annual affair

A two-day job fair organised by the Malappuram district panchayat at Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, drew enthusiastic response from youths. District panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha announced that the fair would be made an annual affair.

Around 3,000 candidates were interviewed by representatives of nearly 200 companies at the fair.

Giving away mementoes to resource persons and company representatives at the valedictory session on Sunday, District and Sessions Judge Murali Krishnan praised the district panchayat for venturing into new areas.

He called upon people to work collectively for social development. Employment generation, he said, would go a long way in reducing crimes in society. “Joblessness often leads to crimes and sinful deeds,” he said.

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, and chairman of the college, delivered the keynote address. U.A. Latheef, MLA, district panchayat vice president Ismail Moothedam, district panchayat development standing committee chairperson Sareena Haseeb, welfare standing committee chairperson N.A. Kareem, education standing committee chairperson Naseeba Azeez, and Amal College principal T.V. Zacharia spoke.