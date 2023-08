August 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of the State government’s ‘My Job My Pride’ initiative, a constituency-level job fair will be held at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode on August 20. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will open the fair, which is expected to draw the participation of around 50 leading companies. Candidates aged between 18 and 50 can attend interviews at the Government Higher Secondary School, Memunda. The Kudumbashree Mission is handling the registration process, a press release said.

