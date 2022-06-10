Job fair at Infopark on July 16

GTech, a consortium of IT companies, will be organising a job fair in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) at the Infopark in Kochi on July 16. More than 60 companies will participate in the IEEE Job Fair 2022 aimed at benefitting 2,022 graduates. The job fair will be held in two rounds, mainly online screening and offline interviews. BTech, MTech, BCA, and MCA graduates in the 2019-20 batch and those awaiting results can also participate. Registration: https://ieeejobfair.com/