Job fair at Deva Matha College on Saturday

Deva Matha College, Kuravilangad, in collaboration with the Kottayam District Employment Exchange, is organising a mega job fair on Saturday. The event, to be held on the college campus from 9 a.m., will feature over 50 companies and opportunities will be available for candidates with qualification levels varying from Class X to postgraduate degrees. Candidates are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot for interviews. For more information and registration, contact the career and placement cell at Deva Matha College on 8590336403 or Kottayam Employability Centre on 0481 2563451.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.