Job fair at Deva Matha College on Saturday

Deva Matha College, Kuravilangad, in collaboration with the Kottayam District Employment Exchange, is organising a mega job fair on Saturday. The event, to be held on the college campus from 9 a.m., will feature over 50 companies and opportunities will be available for candidates with qualification levels varying from Class X to postgraduate degrees. Candidates are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot for interviews. For more information and registration, contact the career and placement cell at Deva Matha College on 8590336403 or Kottayam Employability Centre on 0481 2563451.