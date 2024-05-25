ADVERTISEMENT

JNU to offer courses in Kerala

Published - May 25, 2024 08:37 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of the leading academic institutions in the country, is offering courses in Kerala for the first time in the form of PG Diploma courses in Journalism at Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication (MAGCOM) in Kozhikode.

This year’s admission to the course is to begin soon. The course has been designed jointly by the two institutions after they signed a memorandum of inderstanding recently for academic collaboration. MAGCOM will function as the study centre as well as examination centre for the course, says a press release.

