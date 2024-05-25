GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JNU to offer courses in Kerala

Published - May 25, 2024 08:37 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of the leading academic institutions in the country, is offering courses in Kerala for the first time in the form of PG Diploma courses in Journalism at Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication (MAGCOM) in Kozhikode.

This year’s admission to the course is to begin soon. The course has been designed jointly by the two institutions after they signed a memorandum of inderstanding recently for academic collaboration. MAGCOM will function as the study centre as well as examination centre for the course, says a press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.