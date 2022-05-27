JNTBGRI organises science orientation programme

School students given a guided tour of its gardens

Over the past few days, school students in the district got a golden opportunity to view the precious collection of plants at the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI) at Palode.

The JNTBGRI organised an ‘Open House and Science Orientation Programme’ for high school students from May 23 to May 27 as part of marking the 50th anniversary of forming a science, technology and environment committee in Kerala in 1972. The event was supported by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

A total of 254 students from GGHS Madatharakani, Darsana HSS Nedumangad, GGHSS Nedumangad, GHS Jawahar Colony, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vithura, SKV HSS Nanniyode, GHSS Kadakkal, and GVHSS Vithura, participated in the programme.

Lectures and a guided tour of the JNTBGRI gardens were part of the event.