Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair comes down on ‘worship’ of leaders in power

Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair has come down heavily on “ritualistic worship” of political leaders in power while recalling the positions taken against it by the late Marxist ideologue and the first Chief Minister of Kerala E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

M.T. made these remarks while delivering the keynote address after opening the seventh edition of the four-day Kerala Literature Festival along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Kozhikode beach on January 11 (Thursday).

The statement assumes significance as these were uttered in the presence of Mr. Vijayan who has been accused by critics of being in the midst of sycophants. The latest instances of this include a song profusely praising Mr. Vijayan and some of his Cabinet colleagues terming him “a God’s gift”.

“E.M.S. is seen as a great and respected leader because he believed that the power that the Communist party got through the ballot box in 1957 was just an opportunity and the beginning of a great movement to make the people, who voted for it, a responsible society,” M.T. pointed out.

He recalled that E.M.S. was ridiculed by some people when he admitted to his mistakes in his approach to literature. “It is unheard of for our stalwarts in politics or socio-cultural spheres to admit their mistakes when they feel that they are wrong. Also, I was amused too see E.M.S saying that while searching for arguments to counter his opponents, he could start formulating his own opinion. It is noteworthy because he said start formulating. He never stopped his searches,” M.T. noted.

The writer said that E.M.S. had also tried to change the notion of “a few leaders” always leading “a lot many others”. That was why he cannot be found in the “ritualistic pujas of leaders”, he added.

“Time will dump those who adamantly stick to age-old theories on freedom and social development. The notions of freedom in a changing society should be constantly analysed and corrected,” he said.

M.T. called upon those in power to use their positions responsibly for social development.

Words of caution

He also reminisced about the words of caution delivered by writers Anton Chekhov and Maxim Gorky to post-revolution Russian society, saying people should earn freedom by strengthening themselves and need not believe that freedom was “a favour doled out by the rulers.”

Earlier, delivering the opening speech, Mr. Vijayan said the speeches and debates being held in literature festivals would help Kerala’s emergence as a knowledge economy. That would also help the youth to have a secular, progressive and democratic outlook, he added.

