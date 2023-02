February 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thrissur

Poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair has been selected for the Jnanappana Award - 2023 instituted by the Guruvayur Devaswom. The award carries ₹50,001, a gold locket of Guruvayurappan and a citation. It will be presented to the poet by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu at a cultural meet to be held at Melpathur Auditorium, Guruvayur, on February 24.