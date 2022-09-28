Jithin hurled high-intensity explosive at AKG Centre: prosecution

Jithin V. Kulathoor, the prime accused in the AKG Centre attack case, allegedly hurled a high-intensity explosive that contained a deadly mixture that included banned chemicals, the prosecution in the case has claimed.

The argument was made when Jithin’s bail plea was taken up for consideration at the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III on Tuesday.

Citing the findings of forensic examinations, the prosecution said traces of potassium nitrate, potassium chlorate, sulphur and aluminium were found from the scene of the crime where the accused had hurled the explosive at the CPI (M) State headquarters.

Explaining the legal grounds behind invoking provisions of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908, they claimed the volatile substance contained the banned potassium chlorate that was used to make the firecrackers that caused the Puttingal fireworks tragedy in Kollam in 2016.

However, such claims were contested by the defendants who maintained that only a firecracker had been used. They also attempted to pick holes in the ongoing investigation including the inability of the investigation team in recovering the scooter that Jithin allegedly rode and the T-shirt he wore during the incident. The court will pass the order on the bail plea on Thursday.