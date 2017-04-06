Jishnu’s sister beginsindefinite hunger strike

Joining her family in the fight for justice for her brother, Avishna, sister of Jishnu Prannoy, on Thursday began an indefinite hunger strike at her home at Valayam in Kozhikode district.

The development came a day after her mother Mahija Ashokan was injured in the controversial police action when she along her relatives attempted to stage a sit-in in front of the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Avishna told visiting reporters that she would continue her hunger strike until her parents returned from Thiruvananthapuram.

She said her mother was dragged by the police on the road and wondered why the police did not show the same zest to nab the accused in the death of her brother.

She demanded that the government take action against the police involved in the attack on her mother, father, and uncle. The 15-year-old Class X student had initially decided to join her mother and relatives, including her father K.P. Ashokan and uncle Sreejith, in the State capital. However, she changed her decision later as her grandmother would be alone at home.