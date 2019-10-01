Jishnu death a case of suicide, CBI tells court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted a chargesheet before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate here stating that the death of Jishnu Pranoy, a first-year B.Tech. student of Nehru Engineering College at Pampadi was a case of suicide.

The agency has exonerated P. Krishnadas, xhairman of the college, from the case while slapping charges of abetment to suicide on N.K. Sakthivel, Vice Principal and C.P. Praveen, Assistant Professor.

The Special Investigation Team of the State Police had earlier filed a report listing Mr. Krishnadas as the first accused. Sakthivel, Praveen, Sanjith Viswanathan, Public Relations Officer, and Vipin, member of the exam cell, were the other accused.

Found hanging

Jishnu was found hanging in a hostel of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre at Pampadi in Thrissur on January 6, 2017. The CBI had later taken over from the Kerala Police the investigation into the ‘unnatural’ death of the student.

The chargesheet filed by the CBI pointed out that there was no evidence to arraign Mr. Krishnadas. The investigators could not ascertain his presence on the campus on the day of the incident.

However, it alleged that Sakthivel and Praveen had mentally harassed the victim after he was found allegedly copying in the exam. In its FIR, the police had said Jishnu was caught by an invigilator for copying during the examination conducted at the college and due to tension he attempted suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of the men’s hostel.

Parents’ charge

His parents had alleged that the boy had suffered brutal physical and mental harassment at the hands of the college management. They had staged protests in the State demanding an impartial probe into the death of their son.