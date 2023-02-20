ADVERTISEMENT

JIH was a part of Muslim group that held talks with RSS: Assistant Amir

February 20, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Assistant Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind P. Mujeeb Rahman accuses CPI-M of spreading Islamobhobia

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) P. Mujeeb Rahman on Monday refuted reports that his organisation held talks with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS).

Responding to allegations made by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] in this regard, Mr. Rahman told reporters here on Monday that a group of Islamic organisations had held discussions with the RSS and that the JIH was only a part of the group. “We were also invited for discussions by RSS. Islamic organisations accepted the invitation so as to raise concerns about the way Muslims are treated here,” he said, adding that the JIH believed in engaging in discussions unless there were selfish motives involved.

Mr. Rahman accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) of spreading ‘Islamophobia’ by making baseless accusations. “Indian Muslims are victims of the Sangh Parivar and they are not yet in a position to compromise with the RSS,” he said, adding that the discussion was meant to uphold what the Muslim community stood for. The JIH will be part of any collective for the existential problems of the community, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recalling the Marad riots, Mr. Rahman said that the JIH had initiated talks with Araya Samajam to resolve the issue, which was appreciated at the time. Highlighting reports that the Chief Minister held talks with RSS earlier, he asked Mr. Vijayan to reveal as to what transpired in the said discussion. “CPI (M)’s Islamophobia is dangerous. It will have serious repercussions. They should not forget that they are beneficiaries of the Jamaat (JIH)’s anti-fascist policies,” Mr. Mujeeb Rahman said.

The Chief Minister had recently questioned the JIH’s right to uphold minority rights and alleged that its cosying up to the RSS showed the outfit’s true colours.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US