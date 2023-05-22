ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Minister hails Kerala’s achievements

May 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He visits Ente Keralam exhibition

The Hindu Bureau

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh at the Police department’s stall at the Ente Keralam exhibition.

Hailing Kerala as a model for other States with its achievements in various sectors, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has said that some of these will be implemented in his State after discussing with the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

He was speaking after visiting the ongoing ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition organised as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the city on Monday.

Mr. Patralekh was on a three-day visit to the State along with a team from Jharkhand to study Kerala’s initiatives in agriculture and animal husbandry. He said that Jharkhand Agriculture department Secretary P. Aboobacker Siddique, who hails from Kerala, advised him on following the Kerala model in various matters. He visited the stalls of the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative departments at the exhibition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jail department’s stall

The Prison department has put up a stall with a model central jail, prepared by 25 jail inmates under the supervision of the department officials, at the exhibition. The stall consists of a miniature model of the Central Jail at Poojappura, including its different blocks, the clock tower, visitors’ room, the library and the farm land on the premises.

Ayurveda stall

The Ayurveda department’s stall offers free herbal facial for visitors. The department has also set up a cosmetology OP, where visitors can get diagnosed on skin-related issues. In addition, a lifestyle clinic has been setup. An exhibition of millets and medicinal plants has also been arranged. The Ayurveda ruchi corner offers various delicacies.

The 360 degree selfie point set up by the Information and Public Relations department, is one of the attractions at the exhibition, in which the public can get a 360 degree selfie video of themselves by standing on a rotating platform. The video is sent to the person’s mobile phone on scanning a QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US