Jharkhand Minister hails Kerala’s achievements

May 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hailing Kerala as a model for other States with its achievements in various sectors, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has said that some of these will be implemented in his State after discussing with the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

He was speaking after visiting the ongoing ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition organised as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the city on Monday.

Mr. Patralekh was on a three-day visit to the State along with a team from Jharkhand to study Kerala’s initiatives in agriculture and animal husbandry. He said that Jharkhand Agriculture department Secretary P. Aboobacker Siddique, who hails from Kerala, advised him on following the Kerala model in various matters. He visited the stalls of the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative departments at the exhibition.

Jail department’s stall

The Prison department has put up a stall with a model central jail, prepared by 25 jail inmates under the supervision of the department officials, at the exhibition. The stall consists of a miniature model of the Central Jail at Poojappura, including its different blocks, the clock tower, visitors’ room, the library and the farm land on the premises.

Ayurveda stall

The Ayurveda department’s stall offers free herbal facial for visitors. The department has also set up a cosmetology OP, where visitors can get diagnosed on skin-related issues. In addition, a lifestyle clinic has been setup. An exhibition of millets and medicinal plants has also been arranged. The Ayurveda ruchi corner offers various delicacies.

The 360 degree selfie point set up by the Information and Public Relations department, is one of the attractions at the exhibition, in which the public can get a 360 degree selfie video of themselves by standing on a rotating platform. The video is sent to the person’s mobile phone on scanning a QR code.