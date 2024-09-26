Jewellery worth ₹1.84 crore robbed in broad daylight in Thrissur

A 12-member gang robbed a gold merchant of 2.63kg of jewellery worth around ₹1.84 crore in broad daylight by waylaying his car at Kallidukku along the National Highway 544 in Peechi within Thrissur city limits last Sunday (September 22, 2024) around 11:15 a.m.

The Peechi police have registered a First Information Report based on a complaint lodged by the victim Arun Sunny, 40, a resident of Chembukkavu village in Thrissur. His friend Rojy Thomas was also with him at the time of the incident. According to the complainant, both of them were assaulted by the assailants.

Reportedly, the two were coming from Coimbatore to Thrissur with the jewellery when the accused who came in three SUVs waylaid their car at Kallidukku Service Road. Incidentally, the footage of the filmy style action was accidentally caught in the CCTV of a private bus behind the victim’s car.

While one car could be seen parked obstructing the path of the victim’s car, the other two were parked by its right side and behind it with a trailer on the left side. The victim and his friend could be seen forcibly moved into one of the cars of the accused wearing facemasks. One of the accused then got behind the sedan of the accused and all four vehicles were driven away.

According to the FIR, the two were assaulted, including using a hammer, reportedly for information about the jewellery hidden inside their car. After looting the jewellery hidden, reportedly inside a secret chamber in the car, both were dumped in two different locations while their car was also abandoned.

“We are still investigating the case. There is as yet no information about the assailants,” said Peechi police sources.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 310(2) (dacoity), 137(2) (abduction).