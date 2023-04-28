Jewellery outlet manager arrested on theft charge

April 28, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The manager of a jewellery outlet at Perumbavoor was arrested on Friday on the charge of stealing 2,700 grams of gold from the shop on multiple occasions.

The stolen gold was either sold or pawned by Johnson, 42, of Poothol, Thrissur, between 2016 and 2022. Gold in small quantities was pawned at a particular finance company for 150 times. The probe was led by Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Two held

A probe team of the Ernakulam Rural police arrested two persons on Friday on the charge of stealing 10 sovereigns of gold and a watch from a house at Varikoli, Puthen Cruz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Rameshan, 53, of Kothamangalam and Ibrahim, 49, of Nellikuzhi. According to the police, they gained access into the house by breaking open the rear door. An investigation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T.B. Vijayan found that they were behind the theft of 50 sovereigns of gold from various locations during festive seasons.

Youth arrested

The Puthen Cruz police arrested a youth who was wanted in connection with over 25 theft and drug cases. Sulfikar, 25, of Mattancherry was wanted in the theft of a bag from the consulting room of a doctor.