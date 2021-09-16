Jeweller surrenders

The jewellery owner who bought the gold stolen from Marutharoad Rural Credit Society Cooperative Bank at Chandranagar surrendered before the police here on Thursday.

Rahul Jalindar Ghadge, 37, from Satara in Maharashtra, had evaded the police after he bought the stolen gold from Ashok Joshi.

Joshi had stolen 7.5 kg gold by breaking open the bank in a carefully planned operation. A special investigation team led by DySP P. Sasikumar arrested Joshi from Satara and recovered 2.436 kg of stolen gold. The efforts to recover the remaining gold were on.