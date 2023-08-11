Jesuit priest to pedal to schools across Kerala against drug abuse

August 11, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ‘Cycling Jesuit’ of Kerala is all set to hitch up his cassock to pedal for a new mission across the State. What is on cards is a yearlong ‘Cycle Yagna’ from this 40-year-old priest to make children aware of the threat of substance abuse and drug trafficking. For Fr. Sheise Thomas’s new mission, there is the moral support of social activist Daya Bai, who will launch the ‘yagna’ in Kozhikode on September 24 .

As an emerging playwright and trained performer, the plan of Fr. Thomas is to cover 50,000 students in Kerala with his message against substance abuse. Over 500 schools will be covered during the solo campaign, claimed to be the first of such initiative from a priest.

The trigger

The latest figures released by the Excise department, which has registered over 3,000 cases related to drug trafficking and drug abuse within the past seven months, spurred him to such an intensive campaign. Children come as the focus group as their number in such cases has been found increasing every month.

“I am concerned about a section of our students who are addicted or attracted to drugs at a very young age. If the problem is not addressed properly by the elders, we will definitely lose an enterprising and socially committed new generation,” says Fr. Thomas formerly a teacher in Kozhikode. He says that the actual magnitude of substance abuse in the State is far beyond the available statistics.

With his rich practical experience in staging thematic plays across the State and numerous workshops as ‘Toast Guru’ for youth empowerment, Fr. Thomas feels he can easily communicate the message to his audience through the medium of theatre. A well-knit skit, supported by other performances that facilitate interaction with the audience, will be the highlight of the door-to-door campaign.

His technique

The priest will reach the school on his bicycle carrying awareness messages. No financial aid or external support will be sought to proceed with the campaign that will cover all districts. Schools located in vulnerable areas or suggested by police will be given preference.

“I am confident of conveying my message to the children because of my experience as a teacher. My theatre-integrated teaching methods have received warm response from the students. Also, I have been dealing with their diverse issues as the editor of two children’s magazines in English and Malayalam,” says Fr. Thomas.

He also hopes that the miles he cover under the mission will be an eye-opener for the authorities to counter the menace.