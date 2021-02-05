Jesna case: HC seeks CBI’s response to plea for probe

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation to a plea for a CBI probe into the missing of Jesna Maria James, a second-year BCom student, from her home at Ranni since March 22, 2018.
When the petition came up for hearing, senior government pleader P. Narayanan submitted that all possible measures had been taken by the Crime Branch to trace the missing girl, but to no avail.
In fact, the police were not able to conduct an effective investigation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past seven months. The investigation was still on. Being a case of missing of a girl of tender age, it was too early to make a decision in the matter of completion of investigation and file a report before the court as undetected.
The Crime Branch needs six more months to complete the probe, the government pleader submitted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath