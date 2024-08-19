Jesna case: CBI to inspect lodge at Mundakkayam, collect statements

The investigation into the disappearance of 20-year-old Jesna Maria James, who vanished from Mukkoottuthara, near Ranni, in 2018, is gaining renewed momentum after a long period of stagnation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team handling the case is scheduled to arrive in Mundakkayam on Tuesday to gather statements from a woman who claims to have seen Jesna at a local lodge here a few days before her disappearance. The team will also interview the lodge owner, who had previously dismissed the woman’s claims. The woman, a former employee of the lodge, has alleged that Jesna stayed there for about four hours on the day in question.

On Monday morning, the CBI team contacted both the woman and the lodge owner by phone to collect preliminary details. In addition to taking their statements, the team plans to visit the lodge and inspect its register.

The woman, a resident of Madukka in Koruthode, reported seeing Jesna with a young man at the lodge. “I remember seeing a girl that day, but it was only when I saw her photo in the newspaper that I realised that she resembled Jesna. She was at the lodge for about four hours,” she told the media.

She also accused the lodge owner, Biju, of threatening her when she inquired about Jesna. The woman alleged that Jesna and her companion were assigned a room without their details being recorded.

The lodge owner has denied these allegations, suggesting that they stem from a personal vendetta. Jesna’s father, James, has also dismissed the claims, labeling them as false and accusing the woman of trying to mislead the investigation. Despite this, the woman remains resolute and has reaffirmed her account.

Jesna went missing on March 22, 2018 after leaving her home in Mukkoottuthara to visit her aunt’s house in Punchvayal, near Mundakkayam. Despite extensive searches by the Kerala Police in Chennai and Bengaluru, no progress was made. The case was eventually handed over to the CBI, which has yet to achieve significant breakthroughs.

